Brainspotting: Danny Boyle’s great return to the zombie apocalypse

Sarah Watt
By
Film reviewer·New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read

The running dead: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Alfie Williams in 28 Years Later, masterful film-making from an industry veteran. Photo / Supplied

The running dead: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Alfie Williams in 28 Years Later, masterful film-making from an industry veteran. Photo / Supplied

Sarah Watt
Review by Sarah Watt
Sarah reviewed for the Sunday Star Times until 2019. After a career change to secondary school teaching, she now she works in alternative education with our most disadvantaged rangatahi.
Learn more

28 Years Later, directed by Danny Boyle, is in cinemas now.

You’d think we’d be a bit over zombies by now, with the proliferation of movies and TV series like The Walking Dead, The Last of Us, and the unkillable Living Dead film franchise. Even Minecraft had ’em.

But those

