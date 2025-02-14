Advertisement
Indian express: Food writer Anjula Devi’s fast everyday dishes

An edited extract from 15-Minute Indian, by Anjula Devi. Photos / supplied

Aubergine Bhaji

If you have never cooked aubergines, then this is the dish for you to try. It’s packed with flavours and spices that complement this dark nightshade vegetable. My mum used to eat this dish with cream crackers.

Aubergine Bhaji. Photo / supplied
Serves 4

Preparation time: 5 minutes

Cooking time: 10 minutes

  • 2 large aubergines (eggplants)
  • juice of 1 lemon
  • 1 tsp salt, plus extra to taste
  • 2 tomatoes
  • 2 green chillies, or to taste
  • 1 black cardamom pod
  • 2 tbsp ghee or oil
  • 2 tsp garlic paste
  • 1 tsp ginger paste
  • 1 tsp cumin seeds
  • 8-10 fresh curry leaves
  • 4 tbsp tomato paste
  • 2 tsp jaggery (or soft brown sugar)
  • 2 tbsp natural Greek yoghurt
  • 1 tsp ground coriander
  • 1 tsp dried fenugreek leaves
  • handful of fresh dill or coriander

