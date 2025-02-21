Advertisement
Home / The Listener / Life

A bite of Venice: The Floating City’s cult recipes

New Zealand Listener
6 mins to read

Le Vongole (Pasta With Clams), Polpette (Meatballs). Photos / Grégoire Kalt

Pasta Con Le Vongole (Pasta with Clams)

Le Vongole (Pasta With Clams). Photo / Grégoire Kalt
Vongole are common in the Adriatic and are harvested throughout the year. This recipe features the signature flavour of Venice – garlic, parsley and olive oil – no tomato sauce. And remember that with seafood, you don’t add parmesan.

Serves 6

Preparation time

