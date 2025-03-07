Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Life

Pickle your fancy: How to make delicious and creative preserves from home

New Zealand Listener
6 mins to read

Eggplant & Tomato Pickle, Life’s Too Short Marmalade. Photos / supplied

Eggplant & Tomato Pickle, Life’s Too Short Marmalade. Photos / supplied

Eggplant & Tomato Pickle

For those who like Indian flavours, make room in your pantry for this pickle. It teams brilliantly with curries and lentils or it can be transformed into a dip with sour cream or yoghurt, sweet chilli sauce and a squeeze of lime. Or you can simply

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener