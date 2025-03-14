Advertisement
Life

Move over, microwaves: Jamie Oliver’s simple air fryer recipes

New Zealand Listener
4 mins to read

Jamie Oliver has joined the millions of those cooking with air fryers. Photo / David Loftus

Sticky aubergine noodles

Serves 1 / Hands on: 7 minutes / Cook: 20 minutes

Sticky aubergine noodles. Photo / David Loftus
Sticky aubergine noodles. Photo / David Loftus

• 1-drawer air fryer

• 1 aubergine (250g)

• 1 clove of garlic

• 1 pak choi

• 1 tbsp unsalted roasted peanuts

• 1 tbsp sweet chilli sauce

• 150g straight-to-wok thick udon noodles

