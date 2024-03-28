Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Life

Chocolatey Easter treats from Kiwi baking stars

7 mins to read
Chocolate treats from VJ Cooks, Michelle Morfett, Karla Goodwin and Kelly Gibney. Photos / Supplied

Chocolate treats from VJ Cooks, Michelle Morfett, Karla Goodwin and Kelly Gibney. Photos / Supplied

Bluebells Cakery’s Chocolate Slab Cake

I also call this ‘feeding a crowd cake’ — it’s a great option for when you have a large group coming over and want to offer something sweet. The slab

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener