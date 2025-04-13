Advertisement
Myth busters: Chocolate’s hidden benefits break the “bad” food myth

Jennifer Bowden
By
Nutrition writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Nutritionally, chocolate, especially the dark variants, provides a raft of useful nutrients along with a delectable taste. Photo / Getty Images

Chocolate – the edible contradiction. One moment it’s a decadent treat, a reward for a long day, a velvety square of happiness. The next, it’s a guilty pleasure, a diet-derailing sin, a foil-wrapped moral failure.

How did we get here? Why is it that something as simple as

