Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Life

Want to give your brain a workout? Try tasting wine

Michael Cooper
By
Wine writer·New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read

Yale neuroscientist Professor Gordon Shepherd believed that tasting wine “engages more of our brain than any other human behaviour”. Photo / Getty Images

Yale neuroscientist Professor Gordon Shepherd believed that tasting wine “engages more of our brain than any other human behaviour”. Photo / Getty Images

If you want to give your brain the finest workout, forget trying to solve difficult maths problems or listening to classical music. Tasting wine is best. According to Yale neuroscientist Professor Gordon Shepherd (1933-2022), tasting wine “engages more of our brain than any other human behaviour”.

Wine tasting involves a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener