Weekend wine guide: 50 not out

Despite its substantial output, Seifried Estate is still a family affair. Photo / Supplied

Nelson’s largest winery is celebrating its 50th vintage. Born in Austria, Hermann Seifried studied oenology at Weinsberg in Germany and made wine in Europe and South Africa before arriving in New Zealand in 1971.

Seifried planted his first vines at Upper Moutere in 1973. A year later, Agnes, his wife, a Southlander teaching in Nelson, resigned her job to join him in the wine venture. Their first wines flowed in 1976.

Today, despite its substantial output, Seifried Estate is still a family affair. All three of their children – Heidi, Chris and Anna – play key roles in the business, which also sells wine under the Old Coach Road and Aotea brands.

And which wine does Hermann Seifried love to drink? “Riesling, of course,” he replies. “It’s the most versatile variety. Dry, medium or sweet, young or aged, there is a riesling for all palates. As a fruit-driven style, it reflects the vineyard in its purest form.”

Seifried Nelson Riesling 2024

★★★★

This is a full-bodied style of riesling, with very good depth of ripe peach, pear and apple flavours, hints of ginger, lime and spice, and a splash of sweetness balanced by tangy acidity. Already quite open and expressive, it’s a drink now or cellaring proposition. (13% alc/vol) $20

Seifried Nelson Sauvignon Blanc 2024

★★★★

This aromatic, highly varietal wine was estate-grown at Rabbit Island and tank-fermented. Medium-bodied, crisp and punchy, it has fresh passionfruit and pineapple flavours with a herbal undercurrent and a fractionally off-dry, appetisingly crisp finish. (12.5% alc/vol) $20

Seifried Nelson Grüner Veltliner 2024

★★★★

From Austria’s favourite white-wine variety, this is a good buy. Satisfyingly full-bodied, it has fresh, generous, peachy, slightly citrusy and spicy flavours, and a dry finish. Showing good concentration and vigour, it’s an ideal all-purpose wine. (13% alc/vol) $20

Seifried Nelson Gewürztraminer 2024

★★★★

From a low-cropping, frost-affected season, this wine was harvested in March, bottled in May and on sale by June. Highly aromatic, it is a medium to full-bodied wine, with excellent intensity of vibrant pear, lychee and apricot flavours, and a slightly sweet, distinctly spicy finish. (12.5% alc/vol) $20

Wine of the week: Seifried Nelson Zweigelt 2024

★★★★½

Delicious young, this fragrant red is a great buy. From Austria’s most popular red wine variety – still very rare in New Zealand – it was grown in Nelson and matured in French oak barriques. Full-coloured and mouthfilling, it has strong, ripe, plummy, slightly spicy flavours, a hint of dark chocolate, savoury/earthy notes adding complexity, gentle acidity and a smooth finish. Well worth discovering. (13.5% alc/vol) $20