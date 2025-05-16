Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Life

Chef Thomas Straker defies ‘bad boy’ reputation to opt for healthier alternatives

New Zealand Listener
6 mins to read

'White Fish, Lentils and Salsa Verde' is likely to become a regular in your repertoire. Photo / Supplied

'White Fish, Lentils and Salsa Verde' is likely to become a regular in your repertoire. Photo / Supplied

Sea bass is among Britan’s most popular fish for its soft delicate texture with crispy skin. A New Zealand equivalent would be tarakihi or a similar white-fleshed fish. This dish has superb balance, with lots of fresh herbs, lentils and delicious wilted spinach. It is a great weeknight dinner and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener