Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Life

Bumper weekend wine guide: The best international wines worth trying

Michael Cooper
By
Wine writer·New Zealand Listener·
11 mins to read

An increasing presence on our shelves, there are plenty of affordably priced international wines worth trying. Photo / Getty Images

An increasing presence on our shelves, there are plenty of affordably priced international wines worth trying. Photo / Getty Images

Every second glass of wine consumed in New Zealand is now from overseas. A decade ago, imported labels held just over a third of the domestic market. Forty years ago, when slightly sweet white wines made from müller-thurgau grapes grown in Gisborne ruled the roost, imported wines held 5% of

Whites

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener