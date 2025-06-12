Advertisement
Weekend wine guide: Kiwi Bordeaux-style wines give French counterparts a run for their money

Michael Cooper
By
Wine writer·New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read

Six New Zealand wines went head-to-head with six wines from Bordeaux. Photo / Getty Images

Château Gruaud-Larose, Château Montrose, Château Rauzan-Ségla, Château Trotanoy – these are some of the top names in the world’s largest fine-wine region, Bordeaux. So, what happens if you line them up in a blind tasting (labels hidden), pitching them against several of New Zealand’s most acclaimed, “Bordeaux-style” reds?

The wines

