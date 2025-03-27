Advertisement
The Listener / Entertainment

Music: Avant-garde women offer accessible and challenging albums

Graham Reid
By
Music writer·New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read

Michelle Zauner: A whisper away from a languid bossa shuffle. Photo / Getty Images

For Melancholy Brunettes (& Sad Women)

by Japanese Breakfast

Trying to bring into focus Korea-born, Oregon-raised Michelle Zauner – the 35-year-old author and singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast – is like being given a kaleidoscope instead of a magnifying glass.

The colourful image breaks up into changing patterns, each

