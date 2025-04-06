Music: The wairua is strong on Marlon Williams’ first full te reo album

Marlon Williams: Music rooted in Māori concert parties and choral groups. Photo / Ian Laidlaw

Te Whare Tīwekaweka

by Marlon Williams

As the kōhanga reo generations have come of age, te reo Māori has become so widespread it has enriched us in ways we perhaps don’t even realise. We’re becoming bilingual by increasing increments and we’re the better for it.

That the acclaimed, award-winning Marlon Williams (Ngāi Tahu, Ngāi Tai) should present this, his fourth album, in te reo is not unexpected. What does surprise is just how beautiful it is as he charts a personal and cultural journey from the a cappella opener E Mawehe ana Au (“I am split between two worlds. Sitting here, looking there”), the uplifting Kei te Mārama (“I’ve taken all my things. The keys are on the table. I’m off to study history. I understand”) and the glorious early single Aua Atu Ra (“I won’t be coming back to you … I am alone in this boat on the ocean”).

These original waiata, with lyrics by Williams and Kommi Tamati-Elliffe, present music rooted in Māori concert parties, choral groups (Me Uaua kē), haka and the trickle-down of Dalvanius’s vision of Māori pop (Kōrero Māori). There are country music influences (the deep spirituality of Whakameatia Mai), a piano ballad Ngā Ara Aroha and the lament Kāhore He Manu E with Lorde. And it’s all wrapped up by Williams’ honey-smooth voice (the love song Ko Tēnā Ua and Pōkaia rā te Marama with lyrics by Julian Wilcox) or like a soul unleashed (on the surging, anthemic rock of Kuru Pounamu).

And there’s pointed humour, too: “You’ve travelled all around impressing people, gee whizz! Akaroa, Wairewa, Waihora, Paris even, my dear? … I see you before me now, Māori you left, and Māori you returned.” The wairua is strong in this one.

Moonlight Hotel

by Tom Lark

The 2023 debut album, Brave Star, by Auckland singer, songwriter and producer Tom Lark – aka Shannon Fowler and Shannon Matthew Vanya – was a Taite Prize finalist, earned a Silver Scroll nomination and was in our best-of-the-year selection. It was crafted, slightlydelic Pacific-influenced dream pop with interesting lyrics.

This follow-up allegedly links his family leaving Murchison after the 1929 earthquake to more recent events in Ōtautahi Christchurch. That seems misdirection because it’s not apparent.

There’s an electro-folksy chime about the vagaries of Dumb Luck (“I’ve seen dumb luck come and go, then come back with a golden glow”), a chugging Rock & Roll Baby which suggests making the best of things when luck doesn’t favour you and the swampy, stalking Ballad of the Barry Boys.

If there’s a theme – picked up in Dive On In, Busy Living and the charming Love – it’s about taking a chance, being optimistic and accepting what fate deals.

Adjectives here might be “cruisy” and “mellow” because – aside from the naggingly catchy Fuselage – this laidback, melodic folk-pop takes itself and life at a slow pace. Not an immediate charmer like Brave Star but a slow-grower mood piece.

Tom Lark album tour: Neck of the Woods, Auckland, April 10; Meow, Wellington, April 11; Space Academy, Christchurch, April 12.

Marlon Williams and the Yarra Benders tour mid-May to late June.