Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Music: The wairua is strong on Marlon Williams’ first full te reo album

Graham Reid
By
Music writer·New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read

Marlon Williams: Music rooted in Māori concert parties and choral groups. Photo / Ian Laidlaw

Marlon Williams: Music rooted in Māori concert parties and choral groups. Photo / Ian Laidlaw

Te Whare Tīwekaweka

by Marlon Williams

As the kōhanga reo generations have come of age, te reo Māori has become so widespread it has enriched us in ways we perhaps don’t even realise. We’re becoming bilingual by increasing increments and we’re the better for it.

That the acclaimed, award-winning Marlon

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener