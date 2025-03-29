Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Culture

Why I’ll miss the cult-like group that vowed to listen to 107 of Haydn’s symphonies

Richard Betts
By
Music & features writer·New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read

Austrian composer Franz Joseph Haydn. Photo / Getty Images

Austrian composer Franz Joseph Haydn. Photo / Getty Images

I am uncoupled and unmoored. #A-Haydn-A-Day is over and suddenly life is emptier. Readers of this column may recall the cult-like group that gathered on the social media platform Bluesky, determined to listen to every one of what turns out to be 107 symphonies. (The last time I wrote about

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener