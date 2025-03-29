Why I’ll miss the cult-like group that vowed to listen to 107 of Haydn’s symphonies

Austrian composer Franz Joseph Haydn. Photo / Getty Images

I am uncoupled and unmoored. #A-Haydn-A-Day is over and suddenly life is emptier. Readers of this column may recall the cult-like group that gathered on the social media platform Bluesky, determined to listen to every one of what turns out to be 107 symphonies. (The last time I wrote about this there were 106 of the things but someone found another one, so well done them, I guess.)

I’ll admit that as the project progressed, I listened less and less. I love Haydn but there is such a thing as too much minuet. I still followed the group, occasionally commented, but mostly I was content to hover at the edges, enjoying others’ joy. I learnt a lot – shout-out to The Symphonist, a French horn player who writes programme notes for Richmond Orchestra (UK) and knows a thing or two – but the best thing was the camaraderie.

Others felt as I did. “Anyone seen Love Your Classical Music Geek this morning?” asked The Symphonist of #A-Haydn-A-Day’s chief conductor after it was all over.

Music Geek was fine, and agreed about the sense of fellowship. “So many people seemed excited to receive the post each day,” he messaged. “I feel like I’ve finally connected with friends on Bluesky.”

What next for our imagined community? The Symphonist has already embarked on a new series, #ContemporariesOfHaydn. I fear, though, that we have peaked, flown too near the sun. Outside of Mozart, who in this period was so consistently astonishing as Haydn? Some fleetingly get within touching distance of greatness, though – Kraus, Arriaga – so perhaps the wily Symphonist can wow us with a few outstanding rarities.

Music Geek, meanwhile, has indicated he has the complete Schubert lieder in his sights, one song per day. I’m not sure. Although each wee piece is a perfectly crafted jewel, there are more than 600 of them. Let’s not pretend I don’t have the time, but still.

I’m keeping an eye, too, on Dancing Monk, who is daily posting one piece of music composed each year from 1650 to 2023, a different composer every time, even if he hates it. That really is the spirit.

But there’s a small hollow where #A-Haydn-A-Day used to be. The other week, I found a CD of Haydn symphonies going cheap, No’s 61, 66 and 69, with Giovanni Antonini conducting. A landmark recording, just $4. The guy at the record store looked surprised when I brought it to the counter; he said I got lucky. He was right and I knew it.

I immediately wanted to jump online and tell the group. But there was no one there.