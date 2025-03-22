Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Listener's songs of the week: New tracks by Phoebe Rings, Ringlets and Mel Parsons

New Zealand Listener
5 mins to read


Drifting

by Phoebe Rings

Fronted by Crystal Choi, this well-connected local quartet (Princess Chelsea, Tiny Ruins, Jonathan Bree) and with solo side-projects, is like a low-key indie supergroup. But as Phoebe Rings they craft an often sublime and weightless dream-pop of synths and uplifting bass behind Choi’s breathy vocals. Drifting – with suggestions of sophisticated European pop – is ideally named as it ebbs and flows on the breeze. Arrives with the even more languid and deftly funky Aseurai,

