Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Health

Does kānuka extract have life-extending potential?

Nicky Pellegrino
By
Health writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Early results suggest a rongoā Māori plant may improve the effects of a drug with anti-ageing potential. Photo / Getty Images

Early results suggest a rongoā Māori plant may improve the effects of a drug with anti-ageing potential. Photo / Getty Images

Kānuka trees grow throughout New Zealand and have long been a part of traditional Māori healing or rongoā. With antimicrobial, anti-fungal and anti-inflammatory properties, historically, the leaves of kānuka were ground and extracted into a tea to help with gastrointestinal pain, or turned into a paste to help with skin

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener