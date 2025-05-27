Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Health

How AI has become the latest tool in the battle against breast cancer

Nicky Pellegrino
By
Health writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

New Zealand survival rates from breast cancer are remarkably good, in large part because of our screening programme. Photo / Getty Images

New Zealand survival rates from breast cancer are remarkably good, in large part because of our screening programme. Photo / Getty Images

New Zealand has one of the highest rates of breast cancer diagnosis in the world, according to a recent survey of 185 countries. On the other hand, our rates of death from the disease are at the lower end of the scale and continue to fall. Partly, that is thanks

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener