Health

Breast density is a known cancer risk – so why aren’t women being told?

By Sarah Catherall
New Zealand Listener
18 mins to read

Part I: Our one-size-fits-all breast cancer screening programme continues to miss many cancers and keep women in the dark about breast-tissue density. Could AI usher in a more tailored approach that saves lives?

Two years ago, Jill Jackson walked away from her mammogram with a sense of relief when it came back showing no sign of breast cancer. But six months later, the then 44-year-old found a lump. She wasn’t particularly concerned, though, because her mammogram had been clear.

