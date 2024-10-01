Advertisement
Cancer patient Paul Catmur on why he’s rejecting apology for flawed care

By Ruth Brown
Managing editor·New Zealand Listener·
7 mins to read
After being diagnosed with prostate cancer, Paul Catmur underwent a radical prostatectomy, but then found out the cancer had already spread and the better treatment would have been radiation. Photo / Getty Images

‘The equivalent of being savaged by a dead sheep” is Paul Catmur’s reading of the Health and Disability Commissioner’s findings in the case of a urologist who carried out what Catmur maintains was unwarranted cancer surgery, which delayed appropriate treatment by six months.

Catmur, a regular Listener contributor, , having complained to the Health and Disability Commissioner (HDC), the watchdog role established by the government to protect patient rights.

