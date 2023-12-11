SUBSCRIBE
An untimely delay: Unnecessary cancer surgery and the year-long wait for investigation into surgeon’s actions

10 minutes to read
By Paul Catmur

Last year, I was diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer. I had an operation to remove the prostate, known as a radical prostatectomy. This is an invasive procedure that leaves you incapacitated and wearing a catheter

Complaints Backlog

