Next stop, cancer? How mRNA vaccines can target other diseases

Nicky Pellegrino
By
4 mins to read
New Zealand is at the forefront of research that could lead to a vaccine for malaria – and eventually cancer. Photo / Getty Images

The pandemic put a spotlight on messenger RNA (mRNA). By now, many New Zealanders have had at least one mRNA vaccine, to train their immune system to fight off Covid-19, reducing the chance of severe

