Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Health

New self-test for cervical cancer a possible game changer

Nicky Pellegrino
By
4 mins to read
Vaginal swabs will largely replace smear tests in cervical cancer screening. Photo / Getty Images

Vaginal swabs will largely replace smear tests in cervical cancer screening. Photo / Getty Images

On September 12, the cervical cancer screening programme is set to change. Out will go the old pap smear test, to be replaced with a newer test that checks for the human papillomavirus (HPV), which

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener