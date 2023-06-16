Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Health

Woman’s hard road to recovery after ‘dark time’ with eating disorder

By Nikki Bezzant
4 mins to read
“Being able to stop obsessively weighing myself was huge," Judy Williment-Ross says. Photo / Guy Frederick

“Being able to stop obsessively weighing myself was huge," Judy Williment-Ross says. Photo / Guy Frederick

Judy Williment-Ross was 43 when things, in her words, “spiralled out of control”. She was, she thinks now, heading towards perimenopause, and experiencing a time of transition in other ways too. The youngest of her

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Listener