Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Culture

Cosmic Experience: Conductor Uwe Grodd on Elgar’s Gerontius

By Richard Betts
3 mins to read
Uwe Grodd puts a fresh stamp on Elgar's Gerontius, last performed by Auckland Choral in 2013. Photo / Charlie Brooks

Uwe Grodd puts a fresh stamp on Elgar's Gerontius, last performed by Auckland Choral in 2013. Photo / Charlie Brooks

The German cliché – at least partly motivated by political rivalries – used to be that England was das land ohne musik, the land without music. There’s some basis for that. The greatest English composer

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener