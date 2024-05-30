Chamber made: Aussie musician has all the right stuff for the NZ String Quartet

Peter Clark takes up his bow as part of the NZSQ for the first time on June 7 in Wellington. Photo / supplied

It’s always an upheaval when a musician leaves their chamber group, but the New Zealand String Quartet seems determined to make the transition as seamless as possible when second violin Monique Lapins vacates her seat for newbie Peter Clark.

The baton/bow/insert-musical-reference-of-your-choice is officially passed on June 7 during a Wellington concert where Lapins plays in the first half, then Clark joins to perform Mozart’s Quintet in B-flat after the interval.

The pair have known each other since they were gifted kids in Aussie and Lapins hinted that Clark should apply.

“I think she knew I’d be a good fit for the group,” Clark says.

What makes him a good fit? “I’ve always tried to embrace the path less trodden,” he says. “[So] I’ve interacted and collaborated with a host of different musicians and community leaders in ways I might not have if I’d just auditioned for symphony orchestras. I think the variety of my past experiences make me a more nuanced and well-rounded musician, and perhaps person.”

They’ve also, of necessity, made him well travelled. The downside is that although he’s been with his partner, NZSO violinist Jessica Oddie, for almost a decade, the pair have spent perhaps half of that period in the same place at the same time. There was a period when Clark was flitting between Sydney, Melbourne, Wellington and New York, where he’s completing a doctorate.

Another way Clark fits the NZSQ is his commitment to access and outreach, a result, he says, of growing up in Hobart, a city of a quarter of a million people but something of an artistic afterthought compared with Melbourne, Sydney or Adelaide.

“Going to regional areas is important. It doesn’t matter if it’s a hall of five or six people or a big concert in a major city, we should never take for granted the opportunity we have to engage with whoever is sitting in the audience, because you can change a life.”

In Wellington, Clark will work with students at the NZ School of Music where the group is quartet in residence.

“I went to the university and spoke briefly to some of the students I’ll be taking over. I was wondering what to say about myself, and rather than say I’ve done this or that, I wanted to bring it back to the fact that I think there is no more important gathering of Kiwis today than in this room, because these students have all committed to music.

“They’ve made a hard decision. It’s a tricky path, but we must remind ourselves that a world without music, without artistic communication, is scary, and that these youngsters who have made a commitment are important …” He trails away. “You know,” Clark says finally, “it sounds corny, but they can change the world.”

Quintessence: An NZSQ Celebration, 6.30pm, June 7, Hunter Building, Kelburn, Wellington.