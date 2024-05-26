Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Listener’s Songs of the week: New tracks from Reb Fountain, Lilly Carron, Voom & Avalanche City

4 mins to read
Lilly Carron, Voom, Avalanche City and Reb Fountain. Photos / Supplied

Lilly Carron, Voom, Avalanche City and Reb Fountain. Photos / Supplied

How Bizarre

By Reb Fountain

Reb Fountain takes the OMC classic out for a downbeat walk on Lou Reed’s wild side with inflections of Patti Smith in this astute and understated treatment that reminds you

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener