Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Listener’s Songs of the week: New tracks from Robinson, Mel Parsons and Holly Arrowsmith

4 mins to read
Robinson, Mel Parsons and Holly Arrowsmith. Photos / Supplied

Robinson, Mel Parsons and Holly Arrowsmith. Photos / Supplied

The War on Art

By Robinson

The War on Art by Kiwi artist Robinson is a beautifully – and angrily – performed single about the frustrations and complexities that come with making money from your

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener