Listener’s Songs of the week: New tracks from Robinson, Mel Parsons and Holly Arrowsmith

The War on Art

By Robinson

The War on Art by Kiwi artist Robinson is a beautifully – and angrily – performed single about the frustrations and complexities that come with making money from your own creativity. She says she hopes the song creates “a safer place for creatives by opening up the conversation, calling out for what desperately needs change and standing in our power.” In doing so, she’s made an addictive pop-rock track, utilising her strong vocals, and taking on a fun, 80s-synthesizer, post-chorus. – Alana Rae





Circling the City

By Mel Parsons

Fresh from winning audiences when opening for Chris Isaak, Parsons here flags her forthcoming album Sabotage with this hypnotic third single, a weary and melancholy folk ballad about the monotony in life with directionless night driving as a metaphor. And the lines, “I am always so tired, I am done, please remember me, I used to be fun.” We’ve all been there. – Graham Reid





Neon Bright

By Holly Arrowsmith

Originally from the Wakatipu Basin, country-folk singer-songwriter Holly Arrowsmith ponders the bright lights and dark thoughts in a song that gets its serious earworm qualities from its almost sung-in-the-round chorus refrain. The backing of various Tiny Ruins folk adds to its off-kilter charm. – Russell Baillie





Thank You

By Terrible Sons

A dreamy hush of a song expressing barbed gratitude from the fireside of Christchurch folk couple Matt and Lauren Barus, its acoustic guitar pickings enhanced with gamelan-like percussion. The new song marks a year since the release of the duo’s lovely debut album, The Raft is Not the Shore, and if you are in the right postcode, they are playing at The Piano in their hometown Christchurch on Sunday May 19. – Russell Baillie





Claw Machine

By Sloppy Jane and Phoebe Bridgers

Indie pop-rock star Phoebe Bridgers teams up with signee of her label - Saddest Factory Records - and the band she was formerly the bassist of, Sloppy Jane, to make a single that might in fact be the saddest release this week. “I paint the ceiling black, so I don’t notice when my eyes are open,” Bridgers and bandleader Hayley Dahl sing over melancholic piano and strings. It’s clever, extremely poetic and feels like you’ve watched a whole film in its under three-minute run-time, which, contextually, makes sense. The song is part of the soundtrack of upcoming horror-drama I Saw the TV Glow, and the two appear as themselves in the film, performing said song in a bar. – Alana Rae





Hind’s Hall

By Macklemore

The American rapper debuted this song live at his Wellington show earlier this week in overt support of the University protests around the world calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war. Namely, it references Columbia University’s Hamilton Hall where the students protesting renamed the building after Palestinian 6-year-old Hind Rajab, who was killed by Israeli soldiers in Gaza. The performance was reportedly “full on, angry and personal” according to Stuff, and it cements Macklemore as one of the first musical artists to so bluntly condemn the US government’s continued aid to Israel. – Alana Rae





Day Dreams (Voodoo Version)

By Lou’ana

This slow, spooky version of a rocking song from her 2020 album Moonlight Madness is a terrific, thick slice of Louisiana swampy soul as local award-winner Lou’ana taps back into her jazz training but keeps everything rubbed raw and bluesy with a black cat crossing her path. Mighty. – Graham Reid





Short Ride in a Fast Machine

By John Adams, San Francisco Symphony, Edo de Waart conductor.

On 15 May 1901, Nicholas Oates appeared before the Christchurch magistrate for wild and reckless driving. He admitted to reaching speeds of up to 13mph on Lincoln Rd, an area with a 4mph speed limit. For his offence, he was fined a pound, roughly $190 today. It is believed to be New Zealand’s first speeding ticket. NB, this recording of John Adams’s Short Ride in a Fast Machine was conducted by Edo de Waart, the former music director of the NZSO and the person who did more than anyone to bring Adams’s music to a wider public. De Waart retired from performing last month, following a 60-year career. Enjoy your time off, Edo. 2 - Richard Betts