Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Culture

NZ Symphony Orchestra embarks on “adventure” with composer Sai Natarajan

By Richard Betts
3 mins to read
Fantasy rules for freelance composer Sai Natarajan who grew up reading Harry Potter and Percy Jackson. Photo / supplied

Fantasy rules for freelance composer Sai Natarajan who grew up reading Harry Potter and Percy Jackson. Photo / supplied

I adore Sai Natarajan’s titles: We Long For an Adventure. We Yearn to Tell Stories. I love the way they sparkle with wonder and communion and possibility.

It’s no surprise to learn that composer

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener