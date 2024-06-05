Advertisement
Conductor brings the magic to Christchurch

By Richard Betts
3 mins to read
Conductor Benjamin Northey: "You've got to have NZ voices at concerts." Photo / supplied

The first day of a new job is always fraught, but when Benjamin Northey turned up in Christchurch, the company he’d just joined didn’t even have a proper building. “We were in an industrial warehouse

