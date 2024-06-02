Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Listener’s Songs of the week: New tracks from Nathan Haines, Erny Belle and Crowded House

4 mins to read
Nathan Haines, Erny Belle and Liam Finn of Crowded House. Photos / Supplied & Getty Images

Nathan Haines, Erny Belle and Liam Finn of Crowded House. Photos / Supplied & Getty Images

Come Into The Light

By Nathan Haines ft La Coco

Recalling his successful, soulful, clubland breakbeat sound, jazz musician Nathan Haines (here on keyboards) delivers a track that hits the midpoint between the dancefloor and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener