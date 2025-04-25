One-line wonders: Our A - Z guide to the NZ International Comedy Festival

A is for Americans, via Netflix

There aren’t many performers from the USA in this year’s line-up. Perhaps an imbalance in the international joke trade puts the festival at risk of tariffs. Anyway, the two we are getting have Netflix to thank for their profiles abroad. Iliza Shlesinger has released six Netflix stand-up specials and has a new one on Prime Video last month. The LA Times described her as “an elder millennial who can school Gen Z and Alpha newbies on what’s up with a mixture of wisdom, wit and wild animal noises”. Also heading here is Palestinian-American stand-up Mohammed “Mo” Amer, the star of his acclaimed semi-autobiographical Netflix series Mo, in which he plays a Palestinian refugee living in Texas who becomes stranded in Mexico.

Palestinian-American stand-up Mohammed “Mo” Amer.

B is for Brits

Nish Kumar, the comedian The Guardian describes as “the pre-eminent comic political polemicist of our time”, is the biggest name in a wave of British-Asian comedians headed our way. Among the others are Ahir Shah, with his Edinburgh award-winning show Ends, and Raul Kohli with A British Hindu’s Guide to the Universe. For other notable Brit comics, see J, K and L.

C is for Children

Yes, juveniles are catered for in a couple of shows – Chuckle Monsters, a family-friendly comedy adventure by Auckland improv troupe Covert Theatre, and Mr Snot Bottom, a show hosted by Melburnian Mark Trenwith, who has spent a decade entertaining kids with his interactive, nearly scientific studies of boogers, farts and the like.

Scottish Comedian Rosco McClelland.

D is for Death

Death rears its grimly inevitable head in at least three shows. Scotland’s multi-award-winning comic Rosco McClelland brings his wild energy to Sudden Death, a show about his experience living with Long QT Syndrome, aka Sudden Death Syndrome. Meanwhile, local Shoshana McCallum – an International Emmy winner for lockdown drama INSiDE – presents Merely Beloved, a character-driven comedy in which she plays Elaine, a recent widow who can’t get the idea out of her head that her husband is cheating on her in heaven with his also-deceased first wife. And UK comedians Rachel Fairburn and Kiri Pritchard-McLean have for 10 years done a serial killer-themed true-crime podcast, All Killa No Filla, which they’ll be bringing to the live stage. In bad taste? Well, it comes with this warning: “Strong, coarse language. Adult themes. Murder. Death. Grief. Sexual violence. Strictly 18+”

Let the laughs begin: Comedians from left, Iliza Shlesinger, Mohammed “Mo” Amer, Rosco McClelland, Kiri Pritchard-McLean, Felicity Ward and Hayley Sproull.

E is for Eftos

No, not how you buy your tickets with your card but the surname of Elouise Eftos, who bills herself as “Australia’s First Attractive Comedian” in an award-winning show in which she “subverts the meaning of feminism, attractiveness and owning yourself in a world that tells you to hate yourself to be funny”.

F is for French, pardonne moi

In F** Me, I’m French, UK-born long-time French resident Paul Taylor offers a show about his life as a bilingual British expat. His online videos about linguistic misunderstandings, and the occasional cultural faux pas, have earned him 1.5 million followers. The performance will be in Anglais, and please turn your Francophones to silent, merci.

G is for Gala

Hostess of everything Hayley Sproull fronts the annual Best Foods Comedy Gala, where many of the festival’s big-name comedians perform snippets of their sets. It will also screen on Three on Thursday, May 8 (8.30pm) and Friday, May 9 (8pm), and will stream on ThreeNow.

H is for Homonyms

The Pun Battle is like a rap battle or poetry slam, but one that champions the sophistication and artistry of the humble pun. Hosted by Hugo Grrrl, judged by Michèle A’Court, and featuring eight comedians duking it out verbally. Truly, a must for the nation’s dads.

I is for Immigrant, the experiences thereof

First-gen Chinese immigrants to Aotearoa and up and coming stand-ups Summer Xia and Annie Guo are both debuting solo shows in the festival. Xia’s A Li’l Chiwi’s Adventure reflects on becoming a Chinese Kiwi while Guo’s show, Guo Back to Your Country, ponders adapting to a new culture and how it’s changed her identity.

J is for Jen Brister

London comic Jen Brister’s scornful rage over modern life has made her a favourite on programmes like QI and Mock the Week. In her new show Reactive, she attempts to “find her Zen” after too many rage-fuelled rants made her realise she needed to chill. We’ll see how that worked out for her.

K is for Kiri Pritchard-McLean

Fans of British comedy panel shows will recognise Welsh comedian Pritchard-McLean from favourites such as Have I Got News for You and QI. In Peacock, she opens up about her previously unspoken journey as a foster parent. See also D.

Welsh comedian Kiri Pritchard-McLean.

L is for Laura Lexx

Laura Lexx gained fame when clips of her clapping back at hecklers went viral. Any loudmouths at her award-winning show Slinky may want to keep their quips to themselves lest they, too, become the butt of an international joke.

M is for Music

An acoustic guitar used to be the weapon of choice for musical comedians. No longer. Instead, the six-string has been usurped by DJ culture. Leading this musical revolution is Billy T Award winner David Correos, whose show Noise Zealand blends his uniquely unhinged comedy with the dance music of Sydney DJ Charli Codsi – a pairing we suspect is veering into absurdist Charlie Kaufman territory. We are, however, certain of the DJ bona fides of Sean Hill, who spins tunes on the wireless and at bars on Auckland’s Viaduct. His show Did you know I’m a DJ?! promises to mix jokes with “DJ elements”.

N is for No Escape

The wildest experience on offer is John Robertson’s The Dark Room, a long-running cult favorite at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. The show is inspired by 80s text-adventure video games and sees audience members attempting to navigate an absurd and often sadistic adventure, as Robertson gleefully mocks their failures.

O is for Oligarch, daughter of

No, the show’s title Olga Koch Comes from Money isn’t a joke. The Russian-British standup’s father was a former high-level Russian politician. Koch uses her privileged background to explore money, wealth and class, while throwing in a dash of Russian socio-economic history.

Russian-British stand-up comedian Olga Koch.

P is for Puns. See H.

Q is for Quiet, please

For a quieter night out, consider Tape Face’s 20th Anniversary Celebration. The Timaru-turned-Las Vegas resident rose to comedic fame after slapping tape over his mouth and competing on America’s Got Talent. His unique blend of mime, clowning and physical comedy made him a viral hit long before that was even a thing.

R is for Ricky-mendations

Two comedians come highly endorsed by Ricky Gervais. First is Red Richardson with his show Bugatti Live. Richardson gained Instagram fame after his “Stay Toxic”bits clocked more than 100 million views. Gervais called him “brilliantly funny”. The second is Felicity Ward, who received Gervais’s blessing to take on the David Brent role in The Office Australia. Her show is titled I’m Exhausting.

Merrick Watts, Angella Dravid, Becky Lucas, Shoshana McCallum, Elouise Eftos and Tape Face.

S is for Singalong

The increasingly international Australian interactive show Pub Choir has outgrown its pub beginnings and now needs venues such as Auckland’s Civic Theatre to accommodate its mass singalongs. Last year’s New Zealand tour was big on the songbook of Lionel Richie. Given the venue, raising the roof is fine, but please, no dancing on the ceiling. Thank you.

T is for Billy T Awards

Last Laughs, the Comedy Fest’s finale, also serves as its awards ceremony. Hosted by Eli Matthewson, the show features the five finalists for this year’s Billy T Award – Booth the Clown and Jak Darling, David Stuart, Hoani Hotene, Itay Dom and Lesa MacLeod-Whiting. It will also feature the yet-to-be-announced finalists in the Fred Award for Best Aotearoa/NZ Show. Laugh last, last best.

U is for Ugly, Coyote.

All anyone possibly remembers about 2000′s terrible movie Coyote Ugly is the bar-top dancing scene. This includes the comedians of Live Reel, who will nevertheless attempt to improvise a remake of the film in their show Dogbar Bigdreams.

V is for Various

Showcase gigs are the bundle deals of the comedy fest, offering plenty of options for those having trouble narrowing their selection down to just one comedian. The Big Show gives a sampling of the festival’s international stars. The Classic Comedy Fest Previews combines overseas talent with locals like Angella Dravid and Itay Dom. The ambitiously titled Best Comedy Show on Earth, hosted by Australia’s Becky Lucas, offers a global line-up, as does The 5 Star Comedy Preview. If you’re the gambling type, the Classic L8 & Live at The Fest shows offer surprise line-ups drawn from the entire festival roster. You never know who might take the stage.

W is for Wine

Australian radio star Merrick Watts is a trained sommelier. He demystifies the world of wine in An Idiot’s Guide to Wine, a show that blends comedy and education with an actual wine tasting. Booze and comedy? What could go wrong?

X is for Xia, Summer. See I.

Y is for Year 13

Liv Parker’s confessional debut show Vampires, Werewolves and Harry Styles won the Director’s Choice award at the comedy fest two years ago. Now she’s back with Requiem for Year 13 – that’s the seventh form for older readers – which again sees her drawing from her teen years at an all-girls’ high school.

Z is for Zingers

British comedian Mark Simmons’ commitment to crafting perfect one-liners earned him the Joke of the Fringe Award in Edinburgh last year. The joke? “I was going to sail around the globe in the world’s smallest ship, but I bottled it.” Ba-dom-ching! Expect laughs, possibly groans, in his show Jest to Impress.

The 2025 International Comedy Festival runs from May 2-25 in Auckland and Wellington.