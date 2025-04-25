Home / The Listener / New Zealand

One-line wonders: Our A - Z guide to the NZ International Comedy Festival

By Karl Puschmann and Russell Baillie
New Zealand Listener·
9 mins to read

A is for Americans, via Netflix

There aren’t many performers from the USA in this year’s line-up. Perhaps an imbalance in the international joke trade puts the festival at risk of tariffs. Anyway, the two we are getting have Netflix to thank for their profiles abroad. Iliza Shlesinger has released six Netflix stand-up specials and has a new one on Prime Video last month. The LA Times described her as “an elder millennial who can school Gen Z and Alpha

Save

