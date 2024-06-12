Advertisement
Opinion

Oncologist’s plea: How National’s broken cancer drug promise harms all patients

6 mins to read
More, and better, cancer drugs than the ones National said it would procure are now available overseas. Photo / Getty Images

Online exclusive

The 13 cancer drugs paraded by National before the election were never intended to be a definitive guide, writes oncologist professor Christopher Jackson who co-authored a 2021 report to highlight the gap in

