Home / The Listener / New Zealand

Sarah Catherall: Coping with a breast cancer diagnosis as a mum of three

By Sarah Catherall
7 mins to read
Sarah Catherall surrounded by her daughters, from left, Bianca, Mia and Isabella. Photo / Supplied

The night before my mastectomy, I dreamed that Mum gave me my results. My mother passed away two years before my breast cancer diagnosis – Alzheimer’s finally taking her after 14 years of hell –

