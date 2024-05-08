Advertisement
Airana Ngarewa: “Whatever I did, it was enough to disturb Nan’s long sleep”

By Airana Ngarewa
6 mins to read
Indomitable: Airana Ngarewa hopes he has an ounce of his Nana Colleen's determination. Photos / supplied

I didn’t really know my Nana Colleen before she had her stroke, leaving half her body permanently paralysed and her speech restricted to only a purseful of words. I was only six weeks old. By

