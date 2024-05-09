Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Books

David Galler: Shaped by her past

By David Galler
7 mins to read
Zofia Galler: For years son David knew nothing of her past. Photo / supplied

Zofia Galler: For years son David knew nothing of her past. Photo / supplied

I was at the Courtauld Gallery in London last month to see a Frank Auerbach exhibition: 26 large-scale charcoal portrait heads drawn many years ago. One of them was a drawing so like my mother

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener