Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Health

NZ trials look to stop deadly “hidden” cancer

By Nicky Pellegrino
4 mins to read
New Zealand is home to three separate trials aimed at stopping pancreatic cancer, which is often hidden and found too late to treat. Photo / Getty Images.

New Zealand is home to three separate trials aimed at stopping pancreatic cancer, which is often hidden and found too late to treat. Photo / Getty Images.

A diagnosis of pancreatic cancer is especially devastating. Survival rates are poor – at just 12%, it has the lowest rate of all major cancers – and treatment options are limited.

Part of the problem

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener