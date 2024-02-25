SUBSCRIBE
The doctor will Zoom you now: Why Telehealth could be the answer to NZ’s GP shortage

By Donna Chrisholm

Covid made “virtual” doctor appointments a necessity during the pandemic but now, telehealth is being hailed as a gamechanger for Māori healthcare and a crucial safety net for critically understaffed general practices.

In January 2023,

