Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Health

How AI is helping with early detection of skin cancer

4 mins to read
Early detection: Self-checking with a smartphone requires a special lens, known as a dermatoscope that fits over the device. Photo / Getty Images

Early detection: Self-checking with a smartphone requires a special lens, known as a dermatoscope that fits over the device. Photo / Getty Images

While we look forward to time in the sun this summer, we know we need to protect ourselves against the risk of melanoma. In this article, published in January 2022, Nicky Pellegrino discovered AI is

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener