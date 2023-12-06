Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Health

Energy to burn: Limiting calories can have serious effects on athletes

By Nicky Pellegrino
4 mins to read
Red alert: Relative energy deficiency in sport can have wide-ranging effects. Photo / Getty Images

Red alert: Relative energy deficiency in sport can have wide-ranging effects. Photo / Getty Images

A mismatch between the number of calories consumed and the amount of energy expended may be harming the health of some sportspeople, and not only those who compete at an elite level. Relative energy deficiency

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener