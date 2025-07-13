Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener

How Britain’s mental health burden is threatening its future

Andrew Anthony
By
UK correspondent·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

The nation once famed for its stiff upper lip now looks a little too much like a quivering wreck. Photo / Getty Images

The nation once famed for its stiff upper lip now looks a little too much like a quivering wreck. Photo / Getty Images

Andrew Anthony
Opinion by Andrew Anthony
Andrew Anthony is an Observer writer and is married to a New Zealander
Learn more

During the past decade or so, it has become commonplace in the UK for celebrities to speak out about their mental health difficulties – everyone from Prince Harry to the most obscure reality TV star has come forward to testify to their struggles with one or other mental disorders.

There

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save