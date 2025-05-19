Advertisement
Europe now: Appeasing Trump

New Zealand Listener
5 mins to read

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump during their February White House meeting. Photo / Getty Images

The Trump administration has thrown European security and the response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine into disarray. In Part II of Rules of engagement, Andrew Anthony reports on the UK’s response. To read Part I, with Andrew Gunn reporting from Kyiv go here. Tomorrow, rearming Germany.

