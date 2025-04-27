Home / The Listener / Health

Cancer rising: Investigating the deadly increase in cancers in younger people

By Sarah Catherall
New Zealand Listener·
16 mins to read

As cancer diagnoses in the under-50s soar, researchers are focusing on environmental as well as dietary causes – including a possible link between microplastics and bowel cancer, writes Sarah Catherall.

When David Shorter was diagnosed with aggressive stage four colorectal cancer early last year, the now 44-year-old looked back on his life searching for clues on what caused it. The Aucklander was fit and healthy enough, with no family history of bowel cancer. So, like many other cancer patients, he

