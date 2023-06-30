Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Jane Emerson: The benefits for breast cancer survivors joining dragon boat crews

By Jane Emerson
4 mins to read
More than 2000 participants from across the globe gathered in 105 boats in mid-April, ready to battle it out on the water in the International Breast Cancer Paddlers Commission’s Participatory Dragon Boat Festival, held every three or four years. Photo / Supplied

More than 2000 participants from across the globe gathered in 105 boats in mid-April, ready to battle it out on the water in the International Breast Cancer Paddlers Commission’s Participatory Dragon Boat Festival, held every three or four years. Photo / Supplied

Jane Emerson is the mother of two young children and a member of Wellington’s CanThrive breast cancer dragon-boat crew.

OPINION: One of the world’s biggest international women’s sporting events recently took place on Lake Karapiro

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Listener