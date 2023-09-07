Advertisement

How AI and genomics could aid our overwhelmed health sector

By Peter Griffin
4 mins to read
One in five of us will be over the age of 65 by 2036. Photo / Getty Images

Here’s a sobering statistic – more than 10% of our gross domestic product will need to be spent on health by 2061 if we don’t overhaul our health service model.

According to Treasury, we spent

