Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Business

Peter Griffin: AI taking over creative careers - which professions are next?

By Peter Griffin
4 mins to read
AI is seen as a way to cut costs in everything from visual effects to writing and acting. Photo / Getty Images

AI is seen as a way to cut costs in everything from visual effects to writing and acting. Photo / Getty Images

In his 2002 film S1m0ne, Kiwi director Andrew Niccol imagined the sensational rise of a Hollywood starlet that existed only as a digital creation. The movie was a critical and financial flop, but like many

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener