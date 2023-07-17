Advertisement

Home / The Listener / Business

Peter Griffin: The pros and cons of AI – what experts expect in the next decade

By Peter Griffin
7 mins to read
Chat GPT exploded into the public sphere in November. Photo / Getty Images

The next decade is going to deliver a wild ride of awe-inspiring technological advances and occasional dystopian dead ends as artificial intelligence develops at an accelerating pace, according to 305 US-based technology experts.

Pew Research

