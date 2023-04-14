Advertisement

How a well-informed tech reporter ended up getting his Facebook account hacked

By Peter Griffin
7 mins to read
Paul Russell had his Facebook personal and business pages hacked and could get no response from the tech giant. Photo / Supplied

It was a sunny morning in early March when Lily Collins entered my life. After waking up, I reached for my smartphone and scrolled through the Stuff and NZ Herald websites. Then I tapped on

