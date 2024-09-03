Advertisement
Health

Releasing the genie: Gene editing could help combat illness from cancer to autoimmune conditions

By Andrea Graves
Science writer·New Zealand Listener·
5 mins to read
In some cases, treatment using gene editing is likely to be transformative. Photo / Getty Images

The plan to ease restrictions on genetic modification in New Zealand promises advances everywhere from food production to human health. To read Part I of the Listener’s Releasing the Genie feature, go here.

Save

