Releasing the genie: The plan to ease restrictions on GM in New Zealand

By Andrea Graves
Science writer·New Zealand Listener·
15 mins to read

GE-free: it’s one of our national traits. We’ve been hesitant about DNA tinkering, and our legislation has been restrictive to match. But now the National Party’s campaign promise to ease those restrictions is being followed

